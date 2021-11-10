Hastings girl, 15, reported missing from her home

Sussex Police said Bethany has been missing from her home in Hastings since 4.45pm on Tuesday (November 9).

Officers are concerned for the 15-year-old, who is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with brown hair and blonde highlights.

"She is wearing black leggings, a leopard print crop top, a black fluffy coat and is carrying a pink handbag," a police spokesperson said.

"Bethany is known to frequent the Queens Road area of Hastings and Alexandra Park."