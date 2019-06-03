Hastings gardener captures stunning picture of bee on flower

Local man Andrew Clifton captured this beautiful close-up picture of a honey bee on a poppy flower over the weekend.

Andrew, who works as a landscape gardener, said: “I took the picture in my back garden.”

Wild bees are in decline and the Woodland Trust is encouraging people to plant more wildflowers in their gardens to help sustain the bee population. The Trust is also urging people not use pesticides, which kill bees and other pollinators.

See also: Sussex man made dozens of upskirt images of young girls

See also: Hastings woman fined for having rottweiler dog lose in a public gardens