Hastings families wanted to feature in BBC’s Shop Well For Less programme

The popular BBC consumer programme Shop Well For Less is back for a fifth series soon and this time they are looking for a family in Hastings that they can help to save money and shop savvy.

Castings Producer Sophie Wells said: “Do you despair at your household’s spending habits? Can’t stop splashing the cash? Want to find out how to shop savvy?

“In the previous four series programmes have shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and money saving tips.

“Shop Well for Less are looking for families to take part who want to learn to spend without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they want.

“Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from ‘Shop Well For Less’ can help families to save as they shop.

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email: Shopwell@rdftelevision.com.

