Hastings enjoys hottest August bank holiday on record

People headed to the beach en-masse over the three-day weekend as temperatures hit record levels for an August Bank Holiday.

The hottest temperature of 33 degrees was recorded at Heathrow but it was still sweltering in Hastings with temperatures nearing 30 degrees.

The town and seafront were packed over all three days with many people enjoying barbecues on the beach.

It was perfect weather for the Pride parade on Sunday as people lined the seafront to watch. It was a contrast to last year’s Pride, which was hit with torrential rain.

On Monday the weather remained so warm that there were still lots people on the beach at dusk.

The weather was too hot for some though and pubs reported a busy weekend as people sought some shade.

Old Town resident Peter Norton commented: “I think that’s the busiest I have ever seen the seafront and town. Everyone seemed very happy, It almost had a carnival atmosphere.”

To add to the bank holiday bonanza people were picking up mackerel from the beach as the sea bubbled with huge shoals of the fish coming close to the shore chasing small whitebait fish.

