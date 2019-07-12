Hastings ‘Drop Everything and Read’ in pictures

Top authors and key local community members are leading the charge to get Hastings focused on reading at 2pm today (Friday, July 12).

At that time, children and adults across the town are being challenged to stop what they are doing and read for 10 minutes. The moment is part of the Get Hastings Reading campaign from the National Literacy Trust and the Hastings Opportunity Area. For more information, click here.

Amber Rudd, MP for Hastings and Rye, takes a moment to read at Westminster. SUS-190907-214548001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Councillor Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, enjoys a book in the sunshine. SUS-190907-220101001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Mayor of Hastings Councillor Nigel Sinden reads the novel that Robert Tressell wrote and set in Hastings. SUS-190907-220143001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The White Rock Youth Theatre stopped on the stage to read playscripts. SUS-190907-214537001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

