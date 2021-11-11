Hastings: Dozens of migrants arrive on beach near Stade after being rescued in Channel

The group - including at least five children - were helped on to the shore by crew on the Hastings RNLI inshore lifeboat.

They were then met by police stationed on the beach, near the lifeboat station.

Onlooker Jordan Phillips said there were at least 100 people on the boat. He said there were eight police cars lined up at the Stade.

Police and other agencies at the scene. Picture by Jordan Phillips SUS-211111-132333001

A crowd of 30 people gathered to watch the scene.

Jordan, 24, from Hastings, was walking his dog when he saw people being helped off the lifeboat.

He said: “They started processing them near the Stade. There were eight police cars, a few search and rescue cars. And the whole place was cordoned off.

“It was 100 minimum people and it looked like there were at least five kids there. There were lots of people handing out towels and tinfoil to get them warm. There were quite a few locals watching.”