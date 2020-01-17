Hastings council to reopen night shelter for rough sleepers this weekend

The council is providing another night shelter for the rough sleepers from tonight (Friday, January 17) to Sunday (January 19).

The shelter will again be at Christ Church, London Road, St Leonards.

Hastings Borough Council provided a night shelter earlier this week on Monday (January 13) and Tuesday (January 14).

The council said on its Facebook page: “We will continue to review the weather and will update partners whether the shelter will be extended beyond Sunday.

“Guests for the shelter need to arrive at Christ Church between 8pm and 10pm. Guests will then need to leave the shelter at 7.30am the following morning.

“Anyone who needs to use the night shelter who has not already registered is asked to come to the Community Contact Centre at Hastings Town Hall to register.

“The contact centre’s opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8.30am to 5pm, Wednesday: 10.00am to 5pm and Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm.

“People can also register at the night shelter each evening between 8pm and 10pm. We would encourage people to present as early as possible.

“Dogs may be brought to the shelter, and cages will be provided. No alcohol, other substances or weapons should be brought to the shelter.

“A member of the housing options team will open the shelter and security will be provided throughout the night.

“We will consider other temporary accommodation options for any individuals who we are not able to accommodate in the night shelter.”

