Hastings council reviewing ways in which it helps town’s homeless

Hastings Borough Council has been reviewing its Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy.

The strategy has three priority areas: to reduce rough sleeping, to minimise the use of emergency accommodation by improving access to housing solutions, and to adapt their services to meet local needs.

The council’s draft rough sleeping and homelessness strategy outlines joint working between the council and partners in the public and community sectors.

READ MORE:

• Hastings station one of top 10 best for train service punctuality, figures show

• Plans to build hotel on Hastings town centre car park revealed

• Exhibition celebrating 25 years of Hastings Bonfire

The council now wants to hear from organisations already working with homeless people, and people using the services, to make sure the priorities in the draft strategy are right and to find new ways of working together to make sure they are achieved.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing, said: “Homelessness is one of the most emotive and important issues Hastings council has to deal with. Every resident who finds themselves in this tragic situation needs to be treated with dignity and in a professional way.

“Hastings council prides itself on delivering high-quality support. But, we are always looking to improve this service and we are looking for comments regarding our new proposed homelessness strategy. We want to make sure it’s fit and proper for the coming challenging years as we protect and support those in our town who have fallen on hard times.”

The strategy can be viewed at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my-council/consultations/draft-homelessness-strategy/. People can comment by emailing consultation@hastings.gov.uk by October 25.

The Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy is the first of three documents which will make up the council’s overall Housing Strategy. The council will be producing similar strategies to increase the supply of housing and to improve the quality of homes and neighbourhoods.