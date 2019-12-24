Hastings council responds to Shelter’s homelessness figures for town

The council has responded to figures from a charity that revealed that one in 251 people in Hastings is recorded as homeless.

Shelter released the data last Thursday (December 19), which said 371 people out of a population of 92,855 in the borough were homeless, either in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing at Hastings Borough Council said: “The figures that Shelter has published show a very grim picture for our most vulnerable residents across the country.

“Here in Hastings they are not a surprise to me nor to those who work in housing or volunteer working with those who have fallen on to the streets of our town.

“This is a housing crisis and I can’t stress this enough. The council is on course to spend more than £1m on emergency housing this year. This is a huge cost to a financially struggling council and a huge impact on the families who have turned to the council in their moment of crisis.

“The council currently has more than 160 units being used for temporary housing and 78 of those are families who just cannot get back on their feet and are having to stay in temporary accommodation for up to two years.

“There just isn’t anywhere affordable to move to. The rents in this town have rocketed to a all-time high as anyone trying to rent will know, the cost of a one-bed flat has gone up by 40 per cent in the last few years as wages have stagnated.

“The bottom line to this crisis is the need to build more homes for our families and residents and, as full council agreed last week, the whole town needs to be looked for building opportunities to build real affordable homes.

“It’s the only answer to give this generation of local families a chance of a stable home. If we don’t this crisis will just grow and grow.

“The rough sleepers on the street are just the tip of the iceberg, as behind them are thousands of people sofa surfing in cramped accommodation or holding on by their fingertips to a rented expensive property, driving themselves into debt.

“Surely in 2019 and into 2020 we can do better and collectively as a whole town come together and help build those homes desperately needed.”

