Hastings council offering night shelter for rough sleepers: Everything you need to know

The council is providing a night shelter for the rough sleepers tonight (Monday, January 13) and tomorrow (Tuesday, January 14).

The shelter will be at Christ Church, London Road, St Leonards.

The council said on its Facebook page: “We will continue to review the weather and will update partners whether the shelter will be extended beyond Tuesday.

“Guests for the shelter need to arrive at Christ Church between 8pm and 10pm. Guests will then need to leave the shelter at 7.30am the following morning.

“Any individuals who need to use the night shelter who have not already registered are asked to come to the Community Contact Centre at Hastings Town Hall to register.

“The contact centre’s opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8.30am to 5pm, Wednesday: 10am to 5pm and Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm people can also register at the night shelter each evening between 8pm and 10pm. We’d encourage people to present as early as possible.

“Dogs may be brought to the shelter, and cages will be provided. No alcohol, other substances or weapons should be brought to the shelter.

“A member of the housing options team will open the shelter and security will be provided throughout the night.

“We will consider other temporary accommodation options for any individuals who we are not able to accommodate in the night shelter.”