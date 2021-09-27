Hastings conservation volunteers given Green Hero Award

Awards are given to volunteers who go above and beyond in their activities, inspire others, and make a real difference in their local communities.

The TCV Hero Awards are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Danny was nominated after spending 11 years as a TCV volunteer. He is now a Volunteer Officer, meaning he has more responsibility and leads volunteer groups.

Hastings conservation volunteer Danny Miller SUS-210927-123007001

TCV project Officer Alex Vergara-Lansdell said: “Danny is always looking out for other volunteers and making sure that everyone is comfortable performing their task. His innovation and general engineering know-how as allowed us to take on more construction and heavier felling-based tasks with confidence over the years to a high standard.

“For example, chainsaw felling larger trees, which other members of the group are not qualified to do, to create leaky dams in areas with a limited natural supply of wood. He is invaluable when it comes to step/bench and fencing based tasks and can teach others on what is needed and how to do it, up-skilling other members of the team. This has contributed to the sustainability of the group.

“Danny is a very well liked and core member of the Biodiversity Action Team and creates an inviting, friendly and social atmosphere for people to work in whilst ensure that tasks are completed so volunteers can be satisfied with the work they have done at the end of each session.”

Danny received his award in an online presentation on September 23.