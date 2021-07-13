Hastings Carnival: This is when it is taking place and how you can get involved

The confirmation came from Carnival Committee chairman Keith Leech, following Boris Johnson announcing that Covid restrictions are to be eased from Monday July 19.

And the theme of this year’s carnival is simply ‘Thank You’ as a way of acknowleding the NHS and the community groups who helped us through the pandemic.

Keith Leech said: “We are pleased to say that Hastings Old Town Carnival is definitely going ahead. Carnival will be on August 7th at the earlier time of 3pm. It will be one of the first carnivals to happen in the country and we are hoping that some from carnivals elsewhere including Notting Hill may come along.

Hastings Carnival 2014, which took place on Saturday, Aug 2nd. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-211105-104955001

Keith urged local groups and people to take part, saying: “Please enter this is our carnival for our community. If you really don’t want to enter then dress up anyway to add to the atmosphere.

“There are no prizes this year, because to get through this pandemic we are all winners.

“We are going ahead because it is in the open so risks of virus spread are small but do ask you to try to keep space and wear a mask if it gets crowded and wash your hands frequently, we want to have fun but we want to keep safe.

Please bring all those old coins you no longer use as we are going to have to pay quite a bit to get this on the road. We will also be trialling donation Paypal codes so have the Paypal app ready on your phone. This is the first time Hastings will be able to freely party so let’s have a ball.

“The Pram Race, during Old Town Week, is sadly cancelled because of Covid but make the prams anyway and join the procession.”