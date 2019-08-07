Hastings carnival’s firework finale in danger of being cancelled

The firework finale to Hastings Old Town Carnival Week is in danger of not going ahead this year.

Hastings Borough Council has issued a warning today (Wednesday, August 7) to say the fireworks might be cancelled due to the weather.

A council spokesman said: “There is a yellow warning for weather this Saturday. A decision will be made about whether the fireworks can go ahead, but not until Saturday.

“If it is windy, we know people will be disappointed, but the safety of spectators comes first.”

The firework finale is due to commence at dusk (around 9pm) on Saturday (August 10), on the West Hill, and is usually visible from all parts of the town.

READ MORE:

• East Sussex weather: Yellow weather warning issued for strong winds

• Hastings’ West Hill Lift to remain closed for ‘two to three months’

• Burger King plans to open in Hastings