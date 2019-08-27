Hastings Carnival raises more than £8,000 for local charities

Hastings old Town Carnival Association collected £2328.71 on carnival day earlier this month despite the procession being hit by gale force winds.

The procession came at the end of a packed week of events in which crowds enjoyed the annual pram race, seaboot race and Crown Lane bike race.

Association chairman Keith Leech said: “This is all down to the hard work of the carnival committee and the local community.

Unlike other Old Town processions we rely totally on the local community to take part.

Carnival and pram race are totally home grown with few participants from out of town.

“Given the appalling weather and that many floats pulled out at the last minute this is really amazing. We were determined not to cancel because of the weather and this has paid off.”

Both the carnival and pram race are organised by the same committee and are separate from other Old Town Week events that are organised by other organisations.

The pram race raised £6,042.29. The total banked for local charities was £8,394.66

The carnival committee are always open to new ideas and always needs more people.

Keith said: “If anybody feels that they have ideas of how things can be better we would like them to come along and contribute.

“Too many people like to criticise and to them I say the way to make things better is to come along and do something to change it. We can be contacted through our Facebook page.”

