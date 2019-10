Yesterday's bonfire was the 25th Hastings Bonfire event, after the reforming of HBBS in 1995. In the past there used to be many bonfire societies in Hastings and St Leonards but they all died out in the early twentieth century, and particularly after the two world wars. In 1995 Hastings Borough was reformed and has grown into the thriving society we see today. For more information on HBBS visit http://www.hbbs.info/

Hastings Bonfire 2019 Effigy photo by Kevin Boorman

Hastings Bonfire 2019 (Staff photo)

Hastings Bonfire 2019 (Staff photo)

Hastings Bonfire 2019 (Staff photo)

