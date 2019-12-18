Hastings bonfire celebrations raise thousands for local charities

Hastings Bonfire Society raised £5,656.68 for local charities during the October event - the second highest figure for any bonfire society in Sussex.

Locally bonfire societies at Battle, Rye, Robertsbridge, Staplecross, Ninfield and Northiam all played their part in collecting an impressive total of £65,000 in Sussex,

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech said: “This was amazing for a season that was largely very wet. It was the second highest collection ever.

“Thank you to local people who gave so generously this year.”

Hastings Bonfire Society was celebrating its 25th anniversary since reforming this year and is one of the biggest bonfire events in Sussex, boasting one of the longest torch-lit processions.

