Hastings, Bexhill and Battle Rotarians’ bowls competition in memory of former mayor

Rotarians from around the local area gathered together for a fun bowls competition in memory of former mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Stuart Earl,

The event, held at Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Centre, Bexhill, on Wednesday, April 3, drew Rotarians from Senlac, Battle, Bexhill and Hastings.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac, more than forty Rotarians took part in the fun bowls competition in which Bexhill Rotary Club, the largest contingent, challenged the other three clubs while a large number of guests watched the antics.

Senlac president, Rotarian Dave Miles said: “For a number of the people taking part the art of bowling was in itself a challenge but they all took part in with determination, good spirit and hope.

“Competition was close with the result being decided on the last end to finish and Bexhill won by just two points.”

Cllr Stuart Earl, who died last October was also a Senlac Rotarian and a champion of the Bexhill community. Stuart’s widow, Deidre presented the new Stuart Earl Memorial Trophy to Graham Forster,

Deidre is President of Bexhill Rotary Club and says she was happy to have been invited to make the presentation and welcomed the recognition of her late husband.

“Stuart would have been so proud and pleased that the competition started by him is continuing and has been so well supported,” she said.

“It’s lovely to see so many people here to remember him and I’d be so happy to see this competition continue in future years.”

Rotary Club of Senlac president, Dave Miles confirmed that the competition with the presentation of the Stuart Earl Memorial Trophy will be an annual event, adding:

“It was wonderful to see so many people from the local clubs coming out to remember Stuart, who was so well liked by everyone.

“The Rotary Club of Senlac would like to thank the Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club, the catering staff and Terry Hodd, the secretary, for their hospitality and help.”

