Hastings area man wins top international architectural award

Tom was named Chartered Architectural Technologist of the Year The Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists at its annual awards.

The profession provides technical building and construction design services, employing the complex science of architecture.

Tom said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won and feel humbled to be recognised for this coveted title within the industry I love.”

Tom Gray second right, at the awards ceremony

Working at Robert Shreeve Associates Ltd Architects & Design Consultants as a Senior Chartered Architectural Technologist, Tom specialises in high-end residential, contemporary and listed building projects across the South East of England and London, where modern methods of construction are core to the design and functionality of these builds.

He made his mark locally with work at the Claremont Senior School building in Bodiam, which itself was a finalist for a CIAT award in 2020.

Tom has always been very giving of his time to support his industry and local community, which the award panel recognised during the selection process.

He is a guest lecturer and advises architecture students at the University at Brighton where he originally graduated.

He is also a mental health first aider and a member of the Architects’ Benevolent Society, where he is an ambassador.

Most recently, during lockdown, Tom volunteered at his local COVID-19 vaccination centre where 38,000 vaccines were administered.

At the London awards ceremony, hosted by Matthew Allwright from the One Show, Watchdog and Rogue Traders, Tom was described as ‘A a talented Architectural Technology professional with a profound conviction for the technology of architecture and an absolute dedication to the discipline of Architectural Technology. He is enthusiastic, always up for a challenge, ready to dedicate himself for promotion of the profession. He commits his personal time to provide services to help the community.’

Tom is also an award winning public speaker at Eastbourne Speakers Club, part of Toastmasters International.