Hastings and Rother charity gets a grant to create new job opportunities in the area

Hastings and Rother Furniture Service has been awarded a Community Grant to fund a new project which will provide employment opportunities to unemployed individuals in Hastings and Rother.

The ‘Getting to Work’ project will provide individuals with volunteering opportunities to enable them to develop the experience, skills and confidence they need to find work. It will support people in Hastings and Rother who are not currently in work, due to physical or mental health issues, low skills or no previous work-based experience.

The grant has been awarded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency under their Community Grants Scheme via European Social Fund funding and is administered by charity CXK. They will allocate grants of more than £600,000 over the course of the next year which are available organisations which help those furthest from the job market improve their skills and/or get into work or training.

Volunteers will be given the opportunity to train across multiple areas, including first aid, health and safety, furniture repair, manual handling, telephony, customer service and administration. They will be supported to improve their teamwork and communication skills, job searching techniques, interview skills and CV presentation.

Naomi Ridley, of Hastings Furniture Service, said: “At HFS we’re really proud of the role we play helping people to gain the skills and confidence to get into work. This grant will help us to help even more people over the next few months, through our courses and volunteering opportunities. If you’d like to find out more please get in touch with Angie Lowe – angie@hfs.org.uk.”

HFS is a local independent registered charity that provides affordable reused furniture, helps low-income households to furnish their homes, collects surplus furniture and appliances for reuse, and provides practical opportunities for people to gain skills, experience and confidence. Visit: hfs.org.uk.

For more on the ESF Community Grants, visit: www.cxk.org/community-grants.

