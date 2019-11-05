Hastings and Rother bus company wins national award for innovative app

Stagecoach, which operates the bus service in the Hastings and Rother area, has been named as a winner at the National Transport Awards for an innovative app.

The transport group’s employee experience app won the award for ‘Most Innovative Transport Project of the Year’ in partnership with Blink Stagecoach introduced the Blink mobile and desktop app in 2018, which is now available to all of Stagecoach’s employees.

Stagecoach Award SUS-190511-095842001

SEE ALSO: Do we need a seagull cull in Hastings and Rother?

Around 24,000 employees now have access to the mobile app to find out company news, communicate with colleagues, provide feedback and access training and policies.

In this year’s Group-wide employee survey, satisfaction with how the company kept employees informed improved by 4% year on year, reflecting the investment in the new Blink app.

Stagecoach Group Change Director, Lesley Ashman, said: “We’ve worked really hard with the Blink team to deliver the platform to around 24,000 thousand employees in a relatively short space of time. It’s a great tribute to all the team to be recognised for most innovative transport project.

“Blink is already helping to increase the level of employee engagement right across our business and has become a valuable internal communications tool. We’ve seen satisfaction with keeping people informed increase by 4% in the latest employee survey which is a great start and we’re looking forward to improving this even further.”

Sean Nolan, CEO of Blink said, “It’s great to see the Stagecoach team recognised for leading the way in digitising the frontline employee experience. The Blink employee super app provides bus drivers and engineers access to their routes, policies, and holiday request forms on their personal phones, all the while reducing reliance on depot notice boards and paper waste. Measurable productivity benefits make bus drivers’ jobs easier, but at the end of the day it’s the stories from the frontline that transform our app into a digital community and boost engagement with the company culture.”

See also: Take a look inside newly re-opened Hastings pub

See also: Kitten that survived horrific attack has been nominated for bravery award