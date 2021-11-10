Hastings and Bexhill pubs win Loo of the Year Awards

Loo of the Year at the Picture Playhouse in Bexhill. Shift leader Katherine McKenna is pictured.

The Picture Playhouse, in Western Road, Bexhill and The John Logie Baird, in Havelock Road, Hastings, were each awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Picture Playhouse, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Sonia De Sousa.

Sonia said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year at John Logie Baird in Hastings. Manager Josh Morgan is pictured.

The John Logie Baird, also a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Josh Morgan.

Josh said he was also ‘delighted’ with the pub receiving the accolade and praised his staff.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Picture Playhouse and The John Logie Baird have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well-maintained. The pubs deserve their platinum award.”