Hastings: 40 migrants arrive on beach near Stade after Channel rescue

The group of 40 men - including five teenage boys - spent three days at sea in a stricken dinghy before they were picked up by Hastings RNLI inshore lifeboat.

RNLI crew helped them on to the shore near the harbour arm at around 5.30pm last night. They were met by police stationed on the beach and later handed over to Border Force officials.

Volunteers from Hastings Supports Refugees handed out hot drinks, food, warm clothing and blankets to the group - from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine and Africa. One of the men was treated for a foot injury. There were also five boys, aged 13 to 17, from Syria and Eritrea.

Lifejackets worn by the 40 migrants who arrived on Hastings beach

Rachael Roser, from Hastings Supports Refugees, said the men were “very cold and very wet” after spending so long at sea. They had left Calais at 6am on Monday morning and were heading to Dover when they headed off course. They were rescued near Dungeness.

She praised a pub in the Old Town and a nearby cafe for providing free chips and hot drinks for the group.

Officials from Hastings Borough Council arrived and opened up Stade Hall so the men could warm up inside.

The migrants were taken off on a Border Force bus to Dover at around 8.30pm.

On Thursday last week, 53 migrants arrived on Hastings beach after being rescued by lifeboats in the Channel. The group - including several children - were handed over to Border Force officials.

In total, 1,185 people crossed the Channel by boat to reach the UK on Thursday, a new record for migrant crossings in a single day. Four Border Force vessels intercepted boats and escorted them into Dover.