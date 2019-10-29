Hastings’ £25m investment boost: here is how to have your say

Hastings has been chosen among 100 places to benefit from a £25m investment – and here is how you can have your say.

The MyTown campaign will see each place receive the money to help transform the town, through projects chosen by local residents.

Communities are being encouraged to share their pride in their town and have their say on how the money is spent.

For this first phase of the campaign, people have been encouraged to engage on social media and join the conversation using #MyTown.

How to get involved:

Local people, organisations and groups should visit the #MyTown Facebook page by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MyTownCampaign/

People have also been advised to download the campaign assets here and share them on social media using #MyTown.

Newhaven and Crawley are among two other Sussex towns included in the 100 chosen places.

The campaign builds on the Government’s announcement of three places across the region being chosen to pioneer multi-million Town Deals as part of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

Communities and Local Government Secretary, Robert Jenrick MP said: “Too many towns feel neglected by Westminster politicians. This Government is committed to levelling up all parts of the country.

“That’s why we’re investing up to £25 million in 100 towns across the country. And I want local people to determine how that money is spent.”

Jake Berry MP added: “We are going further than any government before to level up every corner of our country.”