Hastings 11-month-old ‘distraught’ after losing favourite dolly

The grandmother of an 11-month-old boy from Hastings who lost his favourite dolly has made an appeal to have it returned.

Patricia Payne, who lives in Bexhill, said her grandson Roary dropped the toy from his pushchair between Clive Vale nursery and Ashburnham Road on Tuesday (May 14).

Roary with his favourite dolly

Patricia said her daughter Anastasia – Roary’s mother noticed, retraced her steps a few minutes later but could not find it.

She put a post on her Facebook before she was contacted by someone saying they had found it but would not give it back as her daughter was attached to it, according to Patricia.

Patricia added: “My daughter has asked nicely to no avail.

“My grandson is distraught, my daughter is furious and none of us can understand why someone would do this.

“She is now being ignored. It may only be a rag doll but a baby is left upset by this disgraceful behaviour.”

