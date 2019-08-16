Haastings woman assaulted paramedic

A local woman has been sentenced for an assault on a paramedic at Hastings according to a court document.

Keely Aldridge, 29, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a paramedic. The offence took place at Harold Place, Hastings, on July 22. She was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

