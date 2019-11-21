Group skydives to raise money for Hastings boy, 6, suffering from cancer

A hairdresser and his staff performed a skydive to raise money for a six-year-old boy suffering from cancer.

Warwick Roscoe, from WK Fadez, in Queens Road, Hastings, organised the fundraiser for Denny Nassy, which was held on November 10.

Denny Nassy. Picture courtesy of Michele Laurens SUS-191010-114900001

The youngster’s 16-year-old cousin, Ronny, was one of the five who took part at the event in Reading, Berkshire.

They all jumped 10,000 feet to the ground dressed as Denny’s favourite superheroes, with Denny watching the event live on Facebook.

The youngster was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in January 2016. He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed again at the beginning of last year. His younger sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer. ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Denny’s aunt, Michele Laurens, said she has researched CAR T-cell treatment since Denny was first diagnosed with cancer.

A patient’s T-cells are changed in a laboratory to bind with cancer cells to kill them. T-cells are taken from a person’s blood, then the gene for a special receptor that binds to a certain protein on the patient’s cancer cells is added in the lab.

Large numbers are grown in the lab and given to the patient by infusion.

She said the new treatment has only recently been available on the NHS but the common type that the one in the UK treats is called CD19. Denny’s leukaemia has altered and become CD22, Michele said. Consequently Denny needs the treatment overseas.

Michele launched a Gofundme page online last month, with the aim of raising £500,000.

Around £100,000 has been raised so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denny-and-marley.

