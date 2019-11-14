Group’s mission to discover hidden Hastings

A series of hidden caves and tunnels have been discovered under Hastings by the UrbanExplorersUK project.

Jay Jones, who runs the project, says the team also found an abandoned underground nightclub during the expedition, as well as old paintings and carvings on the walls of the caves.

SUS-191111-131830001

The Hastings-based group consists of Jay, who works as a floor and wall tiler, car mechanic Shaun Cresswell and Tony Angel, a welder.

Jay said: “In my younger days, Hastings had a lot of undiscovered history like hotels, houses and factories.

“When I was around eight, I was allowed to wonder around away from my parents’ home and exploring became my obsession.”

Jay, who also has a keen interest in photography and videomaking, continued: “The scariest thing I’ve discovered was a house full of weapons near the Link Road, which was eventually bought by the council. There were machetes and all sorts.”

SUS-191111-131851001

UrbanExplorersUK made another interesting discovery this summer in Dover, when the group was walking under a set of tunnels and came across a wishing well.

Jay said: “We got down on our knees and reenacted the scene from The Goonies.”

The group hopes to expand its mission overseas, with Dunkirk being its next aim. To find out more or to get involved, visit www.facebook.com/urbanExplorersuk2017.

