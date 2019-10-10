Grand Designs films on Hastings Pier

Channel 4’s Grand Designs were filming on Hastings Pier earlier this week for their latest episode.

Lions Pier Representative Lord Brett McLean is pictured here with Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud MBE.

The centrally located building behind Brett and Kevin was partly responsible for the pier winning two national accolades, National Pier of the Year in 2017 and the RIBA Sterling Prize for Architecture in Great Britain in 2018 due to the architectural heritage of reusing original decking to create external cladding for the structure which currently hosts the family amusement centre containing retro arcade machines.

