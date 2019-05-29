Good thymes in the Secret Garden

Hastings charity Education Futures Trust have expressed their thanks to volunteers for their team effort ahead of Volunteer Week (June 1-7).

Education Futures Trust (EFT) CEO Carole Dixon says there has been great progress with EFT’s Secret Garden project at The Firs. “And it’s all thanks to teams of volunteers and kind donations from local residents and businesses,” she said. “EFT has had tremendous support from Hastings Direct, the Hastings Payback Team and their own volunteers, to name but a few.”

On Tuesday, May 14 the Department for Transport (DfT) Hastings joined EFT for the day as part of an employee incentive to support a worthy cause. The group enthusiastically got stuck in with various tasks, including treating fence panels with supplies provided by Jewson Hastings, plus weeding, planting, digging and clearing up in general, all delivered energetically and with great humour.

Carole added: “Volunteers bring a wealth of local knowledge to the charity and often understand the challenges faced by our participants. With their help we have begun the renovation of The Firs, with the Secret Garden providing our first challenge. Only with local support will we be able to transform this vandalised, unused space into a valuable community resource.”

DfT volunteer Katie Gronow, who organised the DfT group, said: “What an enjoyable, productive day. It’s been a great opportunity to get together and support EFT, and to see the huge potential of the site.”

To volunteer call 01424 722241, email raee@educationfuturestrust.org or visit: www.educationfuturestrust.org