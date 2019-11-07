Golf day in memory of Hastings father raises thousands for charities

A charity golf day in memory of a father who died in a motorcycle crash raised more than £4,500 for two charities.

This year was the 12th Smudger’s Charity Golf Day, held in memory of Steve ‘Smudger’ Smith who died in a motorbike accident on June 26, 2007, leaving his wife Hannah and three children.

Angie Jakeman, from Dragonflies, accepted the cheque from Darren

Held at Highwoods Golf Club, this year’s event was a great success, with more than 75 golfers taking part.

With their generosity on the day, and that of 35 local companies donating both prizes and sponsorship money, £4,500 was raised.

The money will be shared between the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and Dragonflies Children’s Bereavement Charity, which supported Steve’s three children following his death.

Steve’s brother, Darren Smith, said: “Two days after our golf day I was passing The Bos playing fields in Hastings and the KAA helicopter was attending a call-out.

“I went over with my son Taylor and chatted with the pilots (one who actually lives in Bexhill) and the doctors.

“We told them a little bit about what we had been up to and that we had chosen them as one of the beneficiaries for 2019. They explained that they rely totally on donations and get no support from the Government. It was great for Taylor to meet them and for us all to know how much they appreciate and need support to keep going, as without these kind of donations they would not exist.”

For more information about the KSS Air Ambulance, visit https://www.aakss.org.uk/.

For more information on Dragonflies, see https://www.fsncharity.co.uk/projects/dragonflies-bereavement-project.