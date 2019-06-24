Golden age of steam returns to Hastings railway line

Hastings Borough Council officer and train enthusiast Kevin Boorman took these impressive images of a steam locomotive passing through Hastings Station on Saturday.

The ‘Black 5’ steam loco 44871 was enroute back to London Victoria via Tonbridge. Passengers had almost three hours in the town, after having travelled here via Eastbourne.

Hastings Steam 2 SUS-190624-081558001

The Stanier Black 5 locomotives were in common use during the post-war hey-day of steam trains and were designed to haul both passenger and freight trains.

The locomotive itself weighs 72.1 tons and its tender 53.7 tons.

See also: Poisonous caterpillars invade Hastings and Rother and can cause painful rash

See also: Dog walkers warned of danger of adder bites