Giving people a Boxing Day lift in Hastings

The 130 year old funicular railway, particularly unusual as it runs in a tunnel, connects George Street in the Old Town and the top of the West Hill. It retains its original Victorian carriages.

Kevin Boorman, from Hastings Borough Council, said; “The lift was quiet in the morning because of the heavy rain, but became busier in the afternoon. One couple using the lift (pictured) had travelled from London for the day, although the husband actually lives in Switzerland, where there are many funicular railways.

“They commented that it was nice to travel on one that wasn’t too long, some of the ones they were used took 30 minutes to complete their journey.”

West Hill Lift 1 SUS-211229-095142001

The West Hill lift remains open every day throughout the Christmas and new year period.