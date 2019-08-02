Get ready to enjoy week long party as Hastings Old Town Carnival Week gets underway

Hastings is heading for an entire week of party atmosphere this weekend when the curtain goes up on Old Town Carnival Week.

The fun gets underway this weekend and all the usual favourites are back, including the Pram Race, Crown Lane Bike Race, Seaboot Race, Treasure Hunt and more, culminating in the big carnival procession on Saturday August 10.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: Pram Race. Photos by James Copper Photography SUS-180208-072447001

The Carnival Committee is keen for people to dress up to watch the carnival to add to the atmosphere.

He said: “ Be a King or Queen, be a Saxon or Norman, be a pirate, zombie or fairytale character.

“We are hoping this year to have loads of people dressed as sea creatures Use your imagination. We hope the sea theme can be developed over the years.

“People do a great job in decorating their houses for Jack in the Green. Let’s do it for Old Town Week too and show the world that Hastings knows how to party.”

Carnival president Bill Wickin said: “This year we celebrate 50 years of the Old Town Carnival, which at the time of its conception was a protest against Hastings carnival excluding the Old Town from its procession route.

“Who would have though at the time it would develop into one of the largest street parades in the town, encompassing all ages and creative talents and raising so many thousand pounds for local charities?”

The fun starts on Friday August 2 with live music on a stage at Reeves Corner in the High Street from 5pm - 7pm and the Old Town Criers Competition taking place at the same venue at 7pm.

Saturday August 4 and Sunday 5 is the Beach Concert (see page 22).

The Tug O War event takes place on Saturday 3 outside the lifeboat house. See page 22 for details. The highlights for next week are the Seaboot Race on Monday 5 at Courthouse Street at 6pm and the Fancy Dress Treasure Trail, which starts at Winkle Island at 6.30pm; The Crown Lane Bike Race takes place on Tuesday 6, from 5.30pm - dusk. The Pram Race takes place on Wednesday 7 and sets off from at the Cutter on the seafront at 7.30pm. There is live music outside the FILO pub in the High Street on Thursday from 9pm - 11pm.

The Carnival Procession starts from Rock-a-Nore Road on Saturday 10 at 5pm.

There is a host of other events for people to enjoy, ranging from history walks to quizzes, tours of Old Town churches and open gardens and a cheese and wine party for charity in Courthouse Street on Monday 5 from 12 noon.

The Lifeboat Station will be holding an Open Day on Tuesday 6 from 11am - 3pm.

For full details of all the events visit www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk

