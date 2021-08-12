GCSE results: St Richard’s Catholic College students praised for top achievements

St Richard's Catholic College students with their GCSE results SUS-211208-125213001

The school said in spite of disruption over the two-year course, pupils reacted positively to all changes, coping well with remote learning and sudden changes to the examination assessment framework, as well as the need to self-isolate at times.

Headline results include 92 per cent of pupils achieving grade 4 and above in maths and English with 73 per cent achieving grade 5 or above in maths or English.

A total of 33 per cent of grades were awarded at 7 and above and an Attainment 8 score of 61.5 was achieved. 62 per cent achieved the English Baccalaureate (Ebacc) at 4 and above and 50 per cent achieved the Ebacc at 5 and above.

St Richard's Catholic College students with their GCSE results SUS-211208-125226001

The school said the full range of ability performed well with a significant number of pupils awarded grade 9s.

Doreen Cronin, principal, said: “This has not been an easy year for staff, but they have worked admirably to prepare pupils to achieve strong grades dedicating many hours to moderation of a range of evidence to ensure rigour and to ensure that pupils were in a position to achieve grades to support them in progressing to level 3 courses, apprenticeships and other qualifications.

“All pupils are wished well in the next stage of their educational journey taking with them not only outstanding achievements but a strong work ethic and an attitude to aim high in all that they do. A talented year group with much to offer colleges, sixth form schools and prospective employers.”