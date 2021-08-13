GCSE results: Hastings School of Contemporary Dance students score top grades

Hastings School of Contemporary Dance students. Picture by Peter Mould SUS-210813-103903001

Francesca Grando, principal at Hastings School of Contemporary Dance (HSCD), said almost half of the two-year course had to be conducted on Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “Results day this year at HSCD saw an outstanding 100 per cent of our students achieve A*-A (9-8) in their dance GCSE exams.

“We are unbelievably proud of our students and how hard they have worked to gain such strong results.

“This cohort in particular had quite a challenge, not only were they taking the GCSE outside of school time with us, but almost half of the two-year course was spent on Zoom due to the pandemic.

“Astonishingly, two thirds of our cohort took the exam in year 10, which is one year before their peers in secondary schools. 2021 would be our second year with 100 per cent pass rate in Dance at HSCD. Big well done to all of our students.