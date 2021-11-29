The Game Of Thrones actor and Labour Rother District Councillor for Bexhill Sidley told well-wishers: “I’m home! Thanks for all the love and support. So much love for the NHS after this week.”

He was treated at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings for a lung infection after catching Coronavirus, and praised the NHS staff who looked after him.

Sam, who played the younger version of Hodor in the sword and sorcery TV series, said in an earlier update on his Facebook page: “My condition has improved greatly and I have made very good progress thanks to the wonders of modern medicine, the anti-bodies fighting the virus inside me, and the faultless hard work and dedication of the nurses, porters, consultants and staff at the Conquest who have put their health and their all on the line to look after us Covid patients.

Game Of Thrones actor Sam Coleman was treated in a Hastings hospital for Covid.

“What’s more, many of them have been doing this since the pandemic began and yet they are as warm and calm as you could possibly hope for. These people are heroes. I am just so grateful for our NHS and its wonderful staff.”

He spent days in hospital and says being double-jabbed against Covid was the “main thing that stopped me sliding into critical status.”