Fundraising drive to help family of Bexhill woman with brain tumour

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the family of a Bexhill woman with terminal brain cancer, who has helped hundreds of children with special needs.

Sharon Minter, 44, founder and chairman of Special Kids Bexhill, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last month.

Her friend, Kaz Swift, has set up an online Gofundme page in a bid to help Sharon’s family.

On the page, Kaz said: “Sharon is a very special lady who has been doing things for others for the last 10 years while bringing up five boys, four of whom have their own special needs.

“She first started Special Kids Bexhill 10 years ago and would spend a lot of her time voluntarily organising events and fundraising support groups, inviting parents into her home on a Monday for a coffee morning so people can get together and chat about their problems.

“She is having treatment now, which could be a long slow process. I feel the opportunity of a holiday will give them (the family) something positive to focus on during this hard time.”

So far, more than £700 has been raised.

Special Kids Bexhill is holding an all-you-can-eat curry buffet and bingo and games night on January 27 at the Shiplu in London Road, Bexhill. Tickets are £20.

Sharon said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, shared the fundraiser or has booked tickets to the curry night, your support means a lot to me and my family at this difficult time.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-travel-cost-and-family-break.

