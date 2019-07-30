Full line-up announced for the free Hastings Beach Concert this weekend

The popular Nearly on the Beach Concert has announced its full music line-up as well as launching a new website.

The two day event, which takes place on the Stade, Hastings old Town, on August 3 and 4, provides the traditional curtain raiser for Hastings Carnival.

It also raises funds for three local charities: The Hastings Sea Cadets, The Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat and The Hastings RNLI.

Here is the line up: Saturday: 1pm DJ Richie Lee; 1.30pm The OTB Band; 2.40pm The Happy Maureens; 4pm Vexed; 5.10pm Soul Town; 6.30pm The Rufus Stone Band.

Sunday: 10.30am Glen Dean & the All Stars; 12.30pm DJ Wendy May; 1.30pm The Coverups; 2.45pm The Chandeliers; 4pm MT Vessels; 5.30pm Pete Prescott’s Beatle Band; 7pm The Rockit Men.

Don’t forget to put in your “Requests & Dedications”. Find the form in the Beach Concert and Carnival Programmes and drop it in to Judges Bakery or The Filo and have your dedication played in one of the DJ slots between the bands on both days. You can also fill out a form on site during the weekend.

Why not start your Sunday with our Rock ’n’ Roll breakfast with Glenn Dean & The All-Stars. Come on down and have breakfast and a boogie, gates open at 10am.

The FILO is providing a full bar over the weekend and there will tea, coffee and soft drinks, as well as a barbecue and range of food. Special treat this year will be Chopper Whoppers - an all new fun and funky, upbeat way of creating an ice cream dessert before your very eyes!

Take a look at our new website, www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk, for a full list of timings for our event, links to all the bands, and photo galleries from previous years. You can now buy our merchandise or make a donation online. Support our supporters, this event could not happen without the generous help of local companies including John Bray & Sons, Skinners Sheds, Trade Paints, Karma Security, Eat@ and Alfa Electric. You’ll find links to all our sponsors on the website.

Please note:- no alcohol can be brought onto the site Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site. The bands, committee, staff, stewards and collectors give their time free, and all profits go directly to the charity fund, so please dig deep.

