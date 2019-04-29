Free Hastings cookery course will teach people how to cook delicious meals for just £1

People will be able to learn how to cook delicious healthy meals for just £1 when Bags of Taste runs another free cookery class in St Leonards.

This is the tenth local course in the popular sessions, which have inspired more than 300 people to get cooking and save money since being launched in the area.

The latest course starts on Friday May 3 and runs until Friday May 24 at St Ethelbergas Church on St Saviours Road, from 11am-1.30pm.

The courses also include a free lunch where people join together and enjoy what they have cooked during the session. They offer tips on healthy eating and how to reduce food waste. People can also take home ingredient bags, with enough to cook for four meals for just £3.

Bags of Taste aims to change the everyday diets of people who are either in, or who face food poverty, away from being dependent on highly processed and takeaway foods, to regularly cooking good, tasty, home-cooked food for themselves and their families.

Savannah Karr, who runs the local courses, said: “The course is for anyone who would like to save money on their food bills and learn how to cook delicious meals from around the world.

“Its a fun, free and friendly class where all are welcome.

For more info/to register your place, please contact Savannah on 07880926231/sav@bagsoftaste.org.

