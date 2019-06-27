Free advice on skin cancer in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Hastings

Free cancer information and support is coming to Eastbourne, Hastings and Hailsham from July 6 to 10.

The theme for this visit is skin awareness.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Details of the visits are:

• July 6 and 7 - Eastbourne, 999 show weekend, Western Lawns, 11am to 5pm.

• July 8 and 9 -Hastings, outside Debenhams, Robertson Street 10am to 4pm

• July 10 - Hailsham, near the war memorial and Thomsons, High Street, 9am to 3pm.

Sue Green, senior information development nurse at Macmillan, said, “The sunnier weather gives us all a boost but it’s important to be aware of how to stay safe in the sun and to know which changes to your skin could give reason for concern.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to the website at www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm). You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html