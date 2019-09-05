Four fire engines at scene of Robertsbridge fire

Four fire engines have been called to tackle a fire at a farm in Robertsbridge.

At 3.17pm on Thursday (September 5), the fire service was called to a property in Redlands Lane following reports of a fire in an outbuilding.

When crews arrived, a single storey building used to dry hops was alight, the fire service said.

They used breathing apparatus, hose reels and a hydrant.

Four fire engines remained at the scene as of 4.30pm. They are ‘cutting down’ to ensure the fire is properly extinguished, the fire service said.

Crews are also tackling a second separate fire.

At 3.42pm, we were called to Sandhill Lane nears Boars Head, outside of Crowborough.

As of 4.30pm, four fire engines were at the scene.

A barn of hay is alight, according to East Sussex Fire.

Crews are using a hose reel, a main jet and firefighting foam.

There are no reports of injuries.

East Sussex Fire said it will provide further updates later this evening.