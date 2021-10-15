Grammy-Award winning star Adele - one of Britain’s richest musicians - dropped Easy On Me, from her soon to be released album 30, today, October 15.

The track, from the singer who lived in a 10-bedroom property Lock House in Partridge Green at the time that her successful second album 21 was produced, has evoked a huge response.

More than 17 million people have watched the official music video on YouTube and Adele has appeared on the BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 Breakfast Shows.

And the positive comments are flooding in.

One said: “I can’t believe that you will hurt me again with this legendary song of yours.

Another added: “This women never fails to touch peoples hearts.

“The whole world is watching her make her comeback, and it’s more beautiful and powerful than ever.”

Multi-award-winning star Adele has brought out her first new music in six years today. Photo: Getty Images 775678280

One fan predicted the song would be a ‘major hit’ while another said the beautiful tune brought them to tears.