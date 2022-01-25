Former glamour model Katie Price and her Sussex ‘mucky mansion’ air on TV this week

Her 19-room home was first dubbed ‘Mucky Mansion’ after it fell into disrepair and was subjected to vandal attacks.

But mum-of-five Katie says she’s determined to make the house - in Dial Post, near Horsham - a family home again.

How she goes about it will be aired on Channel 4 at 9pm tomorrow (January 26).

Katie Price on the Channel 4 TV programme Katie Price's Mucky Mansion is being aired tomorrow (January 26)

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion follows Katie and her family as they renovate the 10-acre property - once the home of former Horsham MP Frances Maude.

Over three episodes, cameras capture Katie’s efforts to put bad memories and traumatic events behind her and create a happy home and sanctuary for her family.

From designing the perfect bedrooms for her children to overseeing a kitchen makeover and replacing chimney pots, viewers will see Katie crafting, decorating and upcycling.

Viewers will also see Katie as a mum, daughter and sister, as well as hearing about her journey to mental healing as she discusses hitting rock bottom and accepting the need for help.

The troubled star said: “My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that anymore, I’m making it a home.

“I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding.

“My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “In Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, we see a different side to Katie and learn more about her battle with mental health, as well as seeing her close bond with her family.