Former Barclays Bank premises in Rye sold at auction

Longer House in the High Street was among 110 lots in the auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The former Barclays Bank was offered with a freehold guide price of £550,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction.

It sold for £662,000.

Longer House in Rye, which used to house Barclays Bank SUS-210208-112549001

Chris Milne, auction appraiser, said: “Longer House was for many years occupied by Barclays Bank and positioned among various independent and national retailers, pubs and restaurants, and is close to the railway station.

“It is considered the property may offer potential for residential conversion, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The building has an 18th century front which was largely rebuilt when taken by Barclays Bank in 1930.