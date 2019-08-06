Food Mission charity teaches housing residents how to avoid waste and cook on a budget

An award winning local charity project which helps to feed homeless people and those in need in Hastings and Rother has a new role in teaching people life and cooking skills.

Dom’s Food Mission was approached by housing industry giants Optivo to help give their residents some life skills on how to cook on a budget, use surplus foods and to really show them that they can do it if they put their mind to it.

Audrey Pinnington who is part of the local Optivo team aiming to give there residents something new and beneficial contacted charity founder and chairman Dom Warren to see if the project could be delivered.

The charity and organisation teamed up this week and delivered the first of six week’s classes and by the looks of the smiles it went rather well.

Three adults and nine children attended the class run by Dom Warren, Jo Kilmartin and Maggie Shearin

The families gained some vital support and experience making some beautiful sausage pasta bakes.

Dom Warren said: “It is an amazing feeling to bring people, especially families, together to give them an experience they will never forget.

“Teaching the future of tomorrow is key. We would like to thank local butchers P A Fisher for their support in providing the incredible sausages, which were used to make the meals.

“Thank you to my wife and team for the amazing support and hard work. What a team we are!”

For more on Dom’s Food Mission and the work it is involved in, visit www.domsfoodmission.com.

