Fnatastic free summer holiday fun for kids at Hastings Museum

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery has announced an action packed summer of fun for children and young people of all ages.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for culture said: “Our holiday programme kicks off on Wednesday July 24 and runs through until September 3, excluding Mondays when we’re closed.

Museum Summer Fun 2 SUS-190717-073829001

“Every day you’ll be able to go on an exciting journey through the museum with our free Lego Explorers Trail. See what Lego you can spot around the galleries that recreate some of our most fun objects. Each Tuesday (30 July to 20 August 2019) there will be a series of Weekly Workshops aiming to spark creativity and developing your skills with local artists and makers, as well as storytelling.

“For older children, (aged 10-16) between 2pm and 4pm every Friday there is the free weekly Lego Makers Club (2 August – 30 August). Where you can get creative, have fun and make amazing programmable machines and creatures using Lego. For younger children and their parents/carers there are Lego Museum Minis sessions every Friday from 10.15am-12.15pm.

“We also have our second free Ask the Expert day where local organisations and the museum staff will be on hand to chat with you about any discoveries you have brought in and offer advice about where to find out more.

“There are also three Relaxed Early Opening days on 2, 16 and 30 August for neurodiverse children and families, people with autism or additional needs who enjoy a calmer environment. During relaxed early opening the museum will open at 9am and any sounds and videos are turned off. Entrance to the Museum is free.”

See also: Kids can enjoy free summer holiday fun at Proiory Meadow shopping centre

See also: Come and meet adorable cats and kittens when Bluebell Ridge sanctuary holds Summer Fair