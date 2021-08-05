First Bexhill Day in more than 100 years to be marked

Bexhill's town flag outside the town hall SUS-210308-124931001

Bexhill Day was originally celebrated in 1917, and now the town council is keen to reinstate the tradition on Sunday, August 22.

The council is asking traders to create unique special offers for customers in the red, green and white colours of the town flag, which the council will promote on www.bexhillparishcouncil.gov.uk. Residents can join in and share pictures on social media with the hashtag #BexhillDay.

Crafters and artists from the Made in Bexhill group will start the weekend of celebrations with a family-friendly afternoon of creative stalls in Egerton Park on Saturday, August 21.

Mayor Paul Plim will be paying tribute to Bexhill Day at 11am on August 22 at the Bexhill-on-Sea festival, which is running all weekend at Glyne Gap. Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry will then read a new poem she has written called The Mayor’s Journey.

This will be followed by a walk by the mayor and deputy mayor taking in each council ward and greeting residents. Also on the Sunday, the Rotary Club is running a Scrapheap Challenge in Egerton Park.

This free event is a competition to build and launch a sailing vessel measuring a maximum of 50cm long, wide and high using materials normally discarded and is open to all ages.

Cllr Plim said: “For some time now, I’ve felt Bexhill had lost its special identity within the district. But thanks to research done by Bexhill Heritage, I’ve found some of that long-lost identity in Bexhill Day.

“Bexhill Day was first celebrated in 1917. And now, for the first time in over 100 years, we can all celebrate our great town again. Let’s show the rest of Sussex how proud we are to be Bexhillians.”

Raymond Konyn, from Bexhill Heritage, said: “It is good to see the newly-formed town council engaging with groups and organisations in the town, helping to release potential for community benefit.

“The recovery of Bexhill Day will be an ideal opportunity to launch this critical role and Bexhill Heritage is delighted to participate.”