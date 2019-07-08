Firefighters tackling Hastings house fire

Firefighters have been called to a house in Hastings.

Four fire engines and two police cars have been called to an address in Park Way, Hastings.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews were called at 3.52pm and remain on scene.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

East Sussex Fire said: “Four appliances, including the aerial ladder platform, sent to a property in Park Way, Hastings, at 3.52pm this afternoon where they are currently tackling a fire.

“Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using two hose reel jets to get the fire under control.

“Everyone accounted for and the incident is still on-going.”

