Firefighters tackle second blaze at Sidley sports ground in 15 hours

Firefighters have been called to two fires at a sports ground in Sidley in the space of 15 hours.

A crew from Bexhill was called to a fire in the open in Buckholt Lane, Sidley, at 8.55pm on Monday (September 2).

A spokesman said firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish a fire that was approximately ten metres by two metres wide.

Then at 11.33am on Tuesday (September 3), crews from Bexhill and The Ridge were called to attend another fire in the open in Buckholt Lane.

A spokesman said crews used one hose reel to extinguish a ‘tree fire’.

The fire service has not yet revealed a cause of the fires.

