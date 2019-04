Hastings firefighters attended a bin fire on Monday morning (April 29).

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Russell Street, Hastings, at 4am.

Hastings firefighters were called to the scene

Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, according to the spokesman.

There was no report of any injuries.

See more: Traffic signal failures causing delays in Hastings

Questions over mental health care after suicide of St Leonards man